Students who graduate from Battle Creek public schools will receive scholarships to attend a Michigan college or a historically Black college or university. The scholarships are being provided by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. It's a local foundation created in 1930 by the cereal entrepreneur. A student who has been in the school district since kindergarten will receive a 100% scholarship. The scholarship is smaller if a student has spent fewer years in Battle Creek schools. Kalamazoo is 25 miles west of Battle Creek. It has had a similar scholarship program funded by local philanthropists since 2005.