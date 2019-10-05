BERRIEN SPRINGS: The Chapel Hill Arts & Crafts Show is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds, 9122 U.S. Highway 31. There will be more than 280 exhibitors. The $3 entrance fee benefits Chapel Hill United Methodist Church’s missions program.
BENTON HARBOR: First Free Will Baptist Church, 3472 Territorial Road, will continue its rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Sunday. For more information, call the Rev. William Hughes at 944-5222.
NEW BUFFALO: The New Buffalo Service League’s 37th Annual Arts & Crafts Show will be from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at New Buffalo Middle/High School, 1112 E. Clay St. There will be more than 100 crafts booths, a food and bake sale, and the League’s famous apple slices. Admission is $2.
NILES: The Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild will present Inspire Me, a quilt show, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Ballard Elementary School, 1601 W. Chicago Road. There will be the annual challenge quilts, a charity raffle quilt, vendors, a miniature quilt silent auction and a boutique of items made by members.
NILES: The Christian Service Center at St. Mary’s will host a holiday bazaar and food drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 217 Lincoln Ave. Admission is free. There will be crafts and baked goods along with waffles, barbecue and hot dogs prepared by Boy Scouts Troop 579. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the food pantry.
HARBERT: The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9. Vendor spaces are available for $20. Vendors must bring their own table. For more information, or to reserve a space, call 469-4556.
STEVENSVILLE: Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, will host its annual holiday market, café and cookie walk from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be various vendors and crafters, a cookie walk, a craft station for children, and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The menu includes hot turkey sandwiches, sloppy Joes, vegetables, baked desserts and beverages. Admission is free. All profits will go toward church projects and missions – locally and worldwide.
