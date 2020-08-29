Hartford: Van Buren County Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, will host a community yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $20. Payment is due Sept. 19. Sellers must bring their own tables, chairs and canopies. The museum is seeking sellers who have typical yard sale items, crafts, antiques, small farm tools and more. There won’t be food on site to buy. To register for a space, call the museum at 621-2188 and leave a message. The rain date will be Sept. 26. The museum will be open for viewing during the sale.
News of area bazaars and arts and crafts shows will be published Saturdays in The Herald-Palladium. Nonprofits that want to be included should email a news release at least two weeks in advance of their event to focus@TheHP.com.
