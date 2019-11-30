ST. JOSEPH: The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will hold a Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Artists and makers will have booth spaces throughout the Box. For more information, call 983-3688 or visit www.boxfactoryforthearts.com.
DECATUR: The Decatur Athletic Boosters’ 39th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, at Decatur Jr. Sr. High School, 110 Cedar St. There will be a variety of arts and crafts from 150 crafters. Admission is a nonperishable food item for Decatur Human Services. Lunch will be available.
BERRIEN SPRINGS: Berrien RESA will host its Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, at Blossomland Learning Center, 711 St. Joseph Ave. The bazaar will feature crafts and baked goods, including ornaments, holiday decor, bird feeders, reusable grocery bags, earrings and wreaths – all made by the students and their teachers.
BERRIEN SPRINGS: Hinchman United Methodist Church, 8154 Church St., will hold a Christmas cookie walk and Christmas greens sale from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 7. The cookie walk also will include baked goods and other treats. There will be fresh greens, wreaths, swags and centerpieces. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For questions, call 471-5492 or email hinchmanumc@hotmail.com.
STEVENSVILLE: Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., will be hosting a Christmas Cookie Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 7. Cookies will be sold for $6 per pound.
NILES: The Sweet Charity Sewing Group will host “Leap Year Cure for Cabin Fever Indoor Shop Hop” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St. Admission is $5. There will be quilting-related items from vendors from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. Food will be provided by Brew Ha Ha. For more information, contact Cathy Marsh at 362-4314 or Sherri Wade at 782-9384.
