Hartford: Van Buren County Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, will host a community yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $20. Payment is due today. Sellers must bring their own tables, chairs and canopies. The museum is seeking sellers who have typical yard sale items, crafts, antiques, small farm tools and more. There won’t be food on site to buy. The rain date will be Sept. 26. The museum will be open for viewing during the sale.
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Joseph City Commission rejects BLM street mural
- Fed up South Haven arcade owner takes his anger to Capitol steps in Lansing
- Lakeshore COVID plan put to use after positive test
- Cook Plant prepares for influx of outage employees
- Blossomtime Pageant set for Sept. 26
- Serving where the need is greatest: A Q&A with Drew Aiken of Doctors Without Borders
- Body believed to be missing swimmer recovered
- South Pier in St. Joseph hit by vandals
- Berrien County marks a month of steady virus numbers
- 14-year-old girl pulled from lake Sunday dies
Latest National News
- After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland
- Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen
- More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery in detention
- Manager ordered census layoffs despite judge's ruling
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
- Firefighter dies battling blaze, another fire burns homes
- NYC mayor 'very confident' in new school reopening timeline
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game