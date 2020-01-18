NILES: The Sweet Charity Sewing Group will host “Leap Year Cure for Cabin Fever Indoor Shop Hop” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St. Admission is $5. There will be quilting-related items from vendors from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. Food will be provided by Brew Ha Ha. For more information, contact Cathy Marsh at 362-4314 or Sherri Wade at 782-9384.
