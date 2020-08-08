Coloma: The Auxiliary for American Legion Post 362, 351 E. St. Joseph St., will host a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 22. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $10. Six-foot tables are available to rent, while supplies last, for $2 each. Setup starts at 7 a.m. To reserve a spot, call 325-2865. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be available for $3.
News of area bazaars and arts and crafts shows are published Saturdays in The Herald-Palladium. Nonprofits that want to be included should email a news release at least two weeks in advance of the event to focus@TheHP.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We're asking our citizens to stand up': Pastors respond to triple shooting in Benton Harbor
- Illinois man killed in fiery crash on I-94
- New COVID-19 cases plateaued this week in Berrien County
- One dead, one charged in fatal crash
- Police investigation underway over video of confrontational arrest
- Widespread community transmission responsible for majority of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County
- 3 perish off Berrien County beaches; father dies in St. Joe trying to save his kids
- Upton faces a rare primary challenge from BH entrepreneur Elena Oelke
- Benton Harbor High School to start school year virtually
- Rather than let blueberries rot, Coloma farmer donates surplus to Feeding America
Latest National News
- Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests
- After MAC surrenders to pandemic, will other leagues follow?
- Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic
- Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine
- Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus
- Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts
- Western Michigan city OKs device to turn waste into a fuel
- 2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail
- Utility assistance relief fund to help Hatch Detroit alums