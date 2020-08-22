Coloma: The Auxiliary for American Legion Post 362, 351 E. St. Joseph St., will host a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $10. Six-foot tables are available to rent, while supplies last, for $2 each. Setup starts at 7 a.m. To reserve a spot, call 325-2865. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be available for $3.
Hartford: Van Buren County Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, will host a community yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $20. Payment is due Sept. 19. Sellers must bring their own tables, chairs and canopies. The museum is seeking sellers who have typical yard sale items, crafts, antiques, small farm tools and more. There won’t be food on site to buy. To register for a space, call the museum at 621-2188 and leave a message. The rain date will be Sept. 26. The museum will be open for viewing during the sale.