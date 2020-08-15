Coloma: The Auxiliary for American Legion Post 362, 351 E. St. Joseph St., will host a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 22. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are available for rent for $10. Six-foot tables are available to rent, while supplies last, for $2 each. Setup starts at 7 a.m. To reserve a spot, call 325-2865. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be available for $3.
News of area bazaars and arts and crafts shows will be published Saturdays in The Herald-Palladium. Nonprofit groups who would like to be included should email a news release at least two weeks in advance of the event to focus@TheHP.com.
