WATERVLIET: The Lakeland Hospital Watervliet Auxiliary will hold a craft show form 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today at Watervliet Middle School, 450 E. St. Joseph St. Admission is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
NEW BUFFALO: The New Buffalo Service League’s 37th annual Arts and Crafts Show will be from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. today at New Buffalo Middle/High School, 1112 E. Clay St. There will be more than 100 craft booths, a food and bake sale, and the League’s apple slices. Admission is $2.
NILES: The Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild will present Inspire Me, a quilt show, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Ballard Elementary School, 1601 W. Chicago Road. There will be the annual challenge quilts, a charity raffle quilt, vendors, a miniature quilt silent auction and a boutique of items made by members.
ST. JOSEPH: The St. Joseph Lions Club will host its annual Arts and Crafts Show at the St. Joseph High School Field House from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, with more than 100 crafters. There will be family entertainment, a concession stand, face painting, a bake sale and raffle. All proceeds will be used for projects like Camp Leo summer camp for handicapped children with special needs, eye exams and glasses for the less fortunate, and leader dog support and training. Admission is $1.
NILES: The Christian Service Center at St. Mary’s will host a holiday bazaar and food drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 217 Lincoln Ave. Admission is free. There will be crafts and baked goods along with waffles, barbecue and hot dogs prepared by Boy Scouts Troop 579. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the food pantry.
HARBERT: The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9. For more information, or to reserve a vendor space, call 469-4556.
STEVENSVILLE: Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, will host its annual holiday market, café and cookie walk from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be various vendors and crafters, a cookie walk, a craft station for children, and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The menu includes hot turkey sandwiches, sloppy Joes, vegetables, baked desserts and beverages. Admission is free. All profits will go toward church projects and missions.
