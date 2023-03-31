GDG - Kevin Sweeny 2.jpg

Volunteer Kevin Sweeny helps a student with her “drawing robot” at the Readiness Center.

 Photo provided

Berrien Community Foundation launched Gotcha Doin’ Good, an act-of-kindness feature to shine the light on good works people are doing in the community.

Gotcha Doin’ Good was born out of the desire to celebrate the good things – large and small – people are doing in Berrien County. Kevin Sweeny’s act of kindness was the story that pioneered the project.