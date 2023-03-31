Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Berrien Community Foundation launched Gotcha Doin’ Good, an act-of-kindness feature to shine the light on good works people are doing in the community.
Gotcha Doin’ Good was born out of the desire to celebrate the good things – large and small – people are doing in Berrien County. Kevin Sweeny’s act of kindness was the story that pioneered the project.