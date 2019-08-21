Belarusian recipes from 'A Global Garnish'

When I first met Jeannee Yermakoff, she was writing a blog, “A Global Garnish: A Traveling Chef Shares Food and Fundamentals.”
It featured a wide range of recipes based on her travels, her upbringing, her culinary school training, her work at Vie restaurant and running a catering company, and teaching cooking.
And then she stopped. She got too busy, and I really missed it.
Well, I’m happy to say Yermakoff, who has a home off Blue Star Highway in Coloma, is back to posting on her blog.
A scientist by trade – she has a Ph.D. in toxicology and worked at BP before entering the food world – she has categorized her blog by country, by menus and by recipes.
In several of her posts, Yermakoff shares stories about her grandfather, including his decision to immigrate to the U.S. from Belarus, when it became apparent the Bolsheviks were taking over before World War I. She tells of his love for his native foods.
“His Belarusian Borscht is one of my favorites among his recipes,” she writes. “It is different from a traditional Borscht, which uses beef rather than pork as a base. It also has a bit more sweet/sour than many versions of this soup, which gives it a nice kick.
“And, instead of tomatoes or tomato paste,” she writes, “he substituted his all-time favorite ingredient: ketchup. This is definitely not traditional, but I think Grandfather Simon so loved the U.S. that he preferred anything that he viewed as American – even ketchup in his Borscht.”
Welcome back, Yermakoff. Now if only you’ll write that cookbook you’ve been talking about.
Since beets are in season, I’m sharing her grandfather’s recipe, which she tweaked a little, as well as another of his favorites.
Belarusian Borscht
3 pounds pork baby back ribs
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, cut into quarters
About 10 cups water
1 1/2 pounds beets
3/4 pound carrots
1 1/2 pounds cabbage, green or savoy, about 1/2 large head
3 cloves garlic
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon dill, chopped
6 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons ketchup
2 cups sour cream
Cut pork into three-bone pieces. Salt and pepper the meat generously.
Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven, and sear the meat. Add the onion. Add enough water to cover bones/onion, about 10 cups.
Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Within a few minutes, skim any foam that rises to the surface. Let simmer for about 2 hours, or until the meat is fork tender. Leave uncovered.
While the meat is cooking, prepare the vegetables. Peel and dice beets and carrots. I use a large dice as this is a rustic soup. Chop cabbage into pieces about the same size as the beet dice. Slice garlic thinly.
(Reserve beet greens for another use. Cook as you would cook spinach. They make a great omelet; just sauté them with onions and add to an omelet along with a bit of sharp cheese.)
Strain the stock, reserving the broth. Discard onions. Discard bones. If desired, you can remove meat from bones and add it to the stock. However, this is not essential as most of the meat flavor/nutrients has already been introduced into the stock. Also, I prefer the texture of the soup without the meat.
Place reserved stock in a clean stock pot. You will likely have less than 10 cups of liquid now unless you have added to the pot during cooking. Replenish up to 8 cups as needed with water.
Add vegetables, salt, pepper and brown sugar to stock. Cook uncovered for about 45 minutes, or until vegetables are just tender. Exact timing will depend on how large you have diced your vegetables.
Season soup with dill, vinegar and ketchup. Cook an additional 10 minutes.
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Add additional sugar or vinegar if needed to balance the sweet/sour taste to your liking.
Serve with sour cream.
Draniki
(Potato Pancakes)
Makes about 8 pancakes.
2 pounds russet potatoes, about 6 potatoes
1 medium onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
1 egg
Canola oil, for frying
Peel and finely grate potatoes. Draniki are best made by grating by hand with a fine grater. Alternatively, a very fine food-processor blade can be used.
Place in a mixing bowl. As the potato will begin to brown once exposed to oxygen, work quickly to minimize browning.
Peel and grate onions and add to bowl. Peel and mince garlic and add to bowl.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Beat egg, and mix into the potato batter.
Drain excess water from the batter by letting the batter sit in a colander lined with cheesecloth or paper towels or by draining in a fine sieve. Drain only for a few minutes. Removing too much water will make your batter too thick.
Heat the oil in a heavy frying pan. When hot, drop spoonfuls of batter into the pan.
Cook until edges are just beginning to turn golden, and flip pancakes. Cook on the second side until golden brown.
Draniki are best served in the traditional Belarus manner – with sour cream.
They also can be stuffed with meat (pork) or mushrooms or served with a bit of kielbasa on the side.
My grandfather liked his with a bit of horseradish added to the sour cream.
