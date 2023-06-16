ST. JOSEPH — Lory’s Place, the grief and healing center of Caring Circle, a part of Corewell Health, will host its annual benefit dinner, Reflections Reimagined, on July 21 at the Black River Barn in South Haven.
Community members are invited to attend a lavish evening, which includes a plated dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. All proceeds stay local and make it possible for Lory’s Place to continue providing essential services to all who are grieving at no cost, according to a news release from Corewell. Tickets are now available at $125 per person. An RSVP is required by June 30 for individuals planning to attend.