Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have advanced past an election hurdle after the two young Black lawmakers were expelled earlier this year for their gun control protest on the House floor, then reinstated by local officials days afterward. Pearson appeared to handily defeat Democratic opponent David Page on Thursday in his Memphis district. He advances to face independent candidate Jeff Johnston in the Aug. 3 general election. Pearson has no Republican opponent for the seat, which favors Democrats. The other expelled lawmaker, Jones, was unopposed in Thursday’s primary election for his Nashville seat, which also is heavily Democratic. Jones faces Republican Laura Nelson in the Aug. 3 general election.