ST. JOSEPH — Nonprofits can now apply for the $50,000 Stephen E. Upton Love Your Community Grant to expand their work and make a difference in Berrien County.
Letters of intent explaining projects are due by June 1, according to a news release.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 6:46 am
