ST. JOSEPH — Berrien Community Foundation has announced 2021 scholarship applications are available now through March 5.
Last year, BCF awarded almost $250,000 in scholarships, and has added three new opportunities for students this year.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:04 pm
