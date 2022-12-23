NILES — Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies got into the giving spirit this month by putting smiles on kids’ faces ahead of the holidays.
According to a news release, eleven families went on a shopping trip with officers as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. It took place at the Walmart in Niles Township, where kids picked out gifts for themselves and their family members.
More than $7,000 was donated to the department for the program this year.
The sheriff’s department reserve unit deputies took the kids on a shopping trip at Walmart and allowed them to pick out gifts for themselves and their families. The eleven families and the children were from Berrien Springs, Benton Township, Benton Harbor, New Buffalo and Niles.
They were referred to the sheriff’s department by schools and other civic organizations. Families also received holiday food baskets and gift cards.
Departments in attendance for the event:
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains
Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department
Bridgman Police Department
St. Joseph Department of Public Safety
Southwest Michigan Boys & Girls Club
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies