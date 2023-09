Ta’Kiya Young planned to move her growing family into a place of her own, and was just steps away from achieving that goal. She will now never have that chance. The 21-year-old pregnant Black woman was fatally shot by police in a supermarket parking lot near Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24. Young’s family held a funeral for her on Thursday. She lay in a casket with a clear lid, dressed in fuschia with the body of her unborn child lying in her embrace. Her surviving relatives want the officer who shot her to be immediately fired and charged in her death.