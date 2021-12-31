Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville.
  • 12:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., Bangor.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.