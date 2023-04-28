Officials in Southern California say a landslide closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences. San Clemente city officials say the slope on the western side of Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente dropped about 20 feet. The building was closed and a geologist is monitoring its stability. Officials say four adjacent residential units were red-tagged as unsafe and evacuated. Falling debris halted rail service on two Metrolink lines and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner. More than a dozen atmospheric rivers hit California this past winter, causing widespread damage and the threat of flooding continues as the massive mountain snowpack left by the storms begins to melt.