The battle over abortion rights looms over an Ohio ballot measure being voted on statewide Tuesday. Issue 1 would raise the threshold needed to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority of state voters to 60%. Although the text of the proposal does not address abortion, the issue is a proxy for the nationwide debate over reproductive rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. State officials announced in July that a separate ballot measure to establish “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in the state constitution had qualified for November's ballot. At issue is whether that proposed amendment would require a simple majority or the 60% threshold for passage.