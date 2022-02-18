Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

Noon-5:45 p.m. today, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcross

blood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.