Donate Blood
11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sept. 9, Moose Lodge 449, 101 S. Redbud Trail, Buchanan.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.