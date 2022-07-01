Blood drives
  • 12:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., Bangor.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Highway, South Haven.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.