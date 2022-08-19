Blood Donation
Photo provided / Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio / American Red Cross

American Red Cross

  • 1-5:45 p.m. Monday, American Legion Post 365, 25751 U.S. 12, Edwardsburg.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.