Designer Ralph Lauren went big for his first Los Angeles fashion show, staging a sumptuous display of his well-honed ethos of casual luxury, with strong Western accents like cowboy hats and boots, against a setting sun at the grand Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, near Los Angeles. Rivaling his spectacular 50th anniversary show in New York’s Central Park in 2018, Thursday’s extravaganza brought in a slew of movie stars — including Bennifer! — to watch more than 120 models strut the runway, including some adorable tots in Lauren’s childrenswear who had the fashionable crowd gasping with delight.