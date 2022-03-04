Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St., Buchanan.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moose Lodge 697, 1025 Wells St., South Haven.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.