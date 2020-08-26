American Red Cross

  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today, Silver Beach Center, 333 Broad St., St. Joseph.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Sept. 3, Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Highway, South Haven.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 112 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.