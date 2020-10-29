Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Friday, Celebration Cinema, 1468 Cinema Way, Benton Harbor.
  • Noon-4:45 p.m. Nov. 5, Bethel Baptist Church, 6701 S. Blue Star Highway, South Haven.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.