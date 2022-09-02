Police say a 5-year-old boy has died five days after being shot on Chicago’s North Side. Devin McGregor was pronounced dead Thursday night at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Devin’s mother was buckling him into a car seat in the Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone in the car opened fire. Devin was struck in the head and his father was shot in the hand and shoulder. Police have not provided a motive in the shooting and no one has been arrested. Gun violence has plagued Chicago this summer. Four teenagers were wounded in an Aug. 24 drive-by shooting outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School on the Northwest Side. The Chicago Police Department reported 425 homicides as of Aug. 22, down from 519 for the same period last year.