Christians around the world will be getting blessed palm branches at Palm Sunday services, which start the church’s most solemn week. At Church of the Incarnation in Minneapolis this week, dozens of volunteers have been weaving the fronds into elaborate art works. It is a celebration not just of faith, but ancient traditions popular in their native Mexico. And they’re eager to pass them on to younger generations. The palms are kept in places of honor in many Mexican homes for a year. Then, they’re traditionally burned to make ashes for the Ash Wednesday celebrations that mark the beginning of Lent.