American Red Cross
- Noon-5:45 p.m. today, Lions Club, 227 County Road 665, Paw Paw.
- Noon-5:45 p.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks.
- 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
- 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Aug. 19, Caretel Inns of Lakeland, 3905 Lorraine Path, St. Joseph.
Versiti Blood Center
- Noon-7 p.m. today, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- Noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Cassopolis United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 209 S. Rowland St., Cassopolis.
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 19, Lakeland Hospital, Niles, lower meeting room, 31 N. St. Joseph Ave.
- Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 112 pounds. To find more blood drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.