Blood drives
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. April 22, St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.