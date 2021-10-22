Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today, Dowagiac Public Safety and Fire Department, 302 Wolf St., Dowagiac.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.