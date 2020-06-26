American Red Cross
- 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday, Silver Beach Center, 333 Broad St., St. Joseph (drive full).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 10:54 am
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.