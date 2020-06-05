American Red Cross

  • Noon-5:45 p.m. today, St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Lions Club, 227 County Road 665, Paw Paw.
  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 101 S. Redbud Trail, Buchanan.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.