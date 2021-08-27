Blood drives
  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Silver Beach Center, 333 Broad St., St. Joseph.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Bethel Baptist Church, 6701 S. Blue Star Highway, South Haven.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.