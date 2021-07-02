Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

12:30-5:15 p.m. July 6, Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., Bangor.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcross

blood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.