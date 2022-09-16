Donate Blood
Getty Images

American Red Cross

Noon-5:45 p.m. Sept. 16, Calvary Baptist Church, 27032 Marcellus Highway, Dowagiac.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.