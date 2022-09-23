Donate Blood
Getty Images

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23, Lakeshore High School, auxiliary gym, 5711 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.