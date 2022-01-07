Blood drives
Getty Images

American Red Cross

  • 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday, Decatur High School, 110 Cedar St.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moose Lodge 697, 1025 Wells St., South Haven.
  • 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Silver Beach Center, 333 Broad St., St. Joseph.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. To find more drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org, givebloodnow.com or donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.