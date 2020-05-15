American Red Cross

  • Noon-5:45 p.m. Monday, Lawton Evangelical Mennonite Church, 425 Nursery St., Lawton.
  • Noon-5:45 p.m. May 22, Hartford Bible Church, 65418 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.