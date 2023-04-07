Nevada Democrats and gun control advocates have rallied around a trio of bills amplifying calls for gun regulation while recalling the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. The recent rise in U.S. mass shootings was cited in debates Thursday in the Nevada Legislature. One bill would raise the age to possess semi-automatic shotguns and assault weapons. Two other bills would bar possessing a gun near an election site entrance and prohibit owning a firearm within a decade of a gross misdemeanor or felony hate crime conviction. Democrats firmly control Nevada's Legislature, so the fate of the bills may fall to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.