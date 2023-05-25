ST. JOSEPH — Michiana Annual Arts Competition (MAAC) will exhibit more than 190 pieces of artwork by regional artists in all four of the Box Factory for the Arts galleries, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph. The exhibit opened May 19 and will continue through July 9. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The Best of Show award of $1,500, sponsored by the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, was awarded to Lynne Kramer of Benton Harbor for her 3D entry entitled “Mist Over the Mountains.”
Category winners each received $500, and second-place winner received $100. The sponsors are Honor Credit Union; John Devries Insurance Agency; Foster Swift Collins and Smith, PC Attorneys; Krasl Art Center; Cooper & Associates CPAs, PLLC; Gast Family Farms; AEP Foundation; and an anonymous donor.
The category winners are:
Eliza Sarra, St. Joseph, Drawing, “Birds of Flight”
Julie Koch, Benton Harbor, Fiber Arts, “Flower Garden”
Matt Payovich, St. Joseph, Oil Painting, “Ellis”
Sara Sokol, Stevensville, 3D, “Intuition”
Sherry Saenz, South Haven, Black and White Photography, “Natural Abstract”
Mary Whalen, Richland, Mich., Color Photography, “Summer Garden”
David Baker, St. Joseph, Water Media, “Between the Water and the Sky”
Mary Whalen, Richland, Mich., Pop-Up/Zine/Poster/Illustration, “World of Wonders”
Second Place awards go to:
Laurie Rousseau, South Bend, Drawing, “Vanate”
T.J. Schwartz, St. Joseph, Fiber Arts, “The Stories I Was Told”
Robert Williams, Stevensville, Oil Painting, “Bella in Green Shirt”
Michele Corazzo, Chesterton, Ind., 3D, “Sextet”
Nolan Tackett, St. Joseph, Black and White Photography, “Tetons”
Surekka Ninala, Berrien Springs, Color Photography, “Sandstone Palace”
Nathan Margoni, Benton Harbor, Water Media, “Golden Boy”
Betsy Gill, St. Joseph, Pop-Up/Zine/Poster/Illustration, “Nevertheless Blooming”
New this year is the People’s Choice Award, offering the opportunity to vote for your favorite artwork. View all the artwork in the galleries or online at gogophotocontest.com/MAAC and cast your vote. Each vote costs $1 and you can vote as many times as you’d like up to July 9. The goal is to raise $1,000 for the Box Factory, and if successful, donors Robert and Joan Judd will match with another $1,000. The People’s Choice winner will receive $100.
For more on this and other Box Factory events, visit the Box online at boxfactoryforthearts.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/boxfactoryarts.