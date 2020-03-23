The LaSalle Council of Boy Scouts of America recently awarded William Lux with the 2020 Soaring Eagle Award. Pictured are, from left, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Tribal Chairman Matthew Wesaw, former tribal chairman John Warren, Pokagon Police Chief William Lux, Scout Executive / CEO of the LaSalle Council John Carry, LaSalle Council Board President Brad Beutter and Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey.
DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi recently announced that Pokagon Tribal Police Chief William Lux received the 2020 Soaring Eagle Award from the LaSalle Council of Boy Scouts of America during a ceremony at the Pokagon Justice Center.
The award recognizes someone whose leadership in business, industry, government, education, social work or other endeavors has contributed significantly to the growth and vitality of Berrien County.