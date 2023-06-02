Brandywine - Valedictorians, Salutatorian, and top students with

Front row: Kiersten Colby, Olivia Sosnoski, Mari Allen and Hannah Earles. Back row: Superintendent Travis Walker, Malia Deno, Sam Douglass, Brody Prenkert, Robert Hartz, Clara DePriest, Abigail Hubbard and High School Principal Evan Winkler.

NILES — Brandywine High School has 70 seniors in the Class of 2023. Commencement is June 4.

Co-valedictorians: Clara DePriest, Hannah Earles, Robert Hartz, Abigail Hubbard, Brody Prenkert and Olivia Sosnoski.