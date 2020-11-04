Tacos and sliders: The Covert Township Lions Club is now selling $6 tickets for its brown bag lunch fundraiser. Meals include pork tacos or chicken sliders, and chips, dessert and a drink. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the club, 78085 W. CR 378, Covert. For tickets, or more info, call 214-8309 or 757-2796.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.