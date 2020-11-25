Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring meals, classes or food-related events should send info in writing to: The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.
