St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.