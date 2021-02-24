Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Fish dinner: The Covert Township Lions Club, 78085 CR 378, will host a catfish dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 6. Tickets, which are on sale at Covert Branch Library, are $10.
