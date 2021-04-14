Spaghetti dinner: The Michigan Flywheelers Museum will host a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. (or until food runs out) April 30 at American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. The meal includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, and $4 for ages 12 and younger. Meatless sauce and carry-out meals will be available. For more information, call 639-2010 or email michiganflywheelers@yahoo.com.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad; or $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.